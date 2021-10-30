Kyler Murray was seen limping off the field on Thursday night following the Arizona Cardinals‘ crushing loss to the Green Bay Packers.

During the final minute of the game, Murray suffered a lower-body injury. It occurred on an awkward fall in the red zone when he was trying to run for a first down. Cardinals fans were awfully worried about Murray’s health after they heard he left the stadium with a walking boot on.

On Friday afternoon, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to the media about his star quarterback. Kingsbury is hopeful that taking the weekend off will allow Murray to heal.

“I know he was sore today,” Kingsbury said, via ESPN. “Hopefully, the next two or three days off will be good for him. We’ll see where he’s at next week.”

Arizona Cardinals hopeful extra days off helpful for injured quarterback Kyler Murray https://t.co/pkiTbS93j8 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 30, 2021

Murray downplayed his injury during Thursday night’s postgame press conference, telling reporters “I’m good.”

Of course, the Cardinals need Murray at 100 percent if they’re going to be Super Bowl contenders. Last season, Murray’s production took a huge hit when he played through a shoulder injury.

Hopefully, the extended time off will help Murray recover from his current injury. The Cardinals will be back in action on Nov. 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.