Kliff Kingsbury Shares His Hope For The Top Of The Draft

The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 16 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft and are far away from the expected run on quarterbacks in the top-10. However, if Kliff Kingsbury had his way, he’d want as many quarterbacks off the board as possible before his team is on the clock.

The Cardinals seems as secure as can be at the position after drafting Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. The dual-threat quarterback has quickly turned into one of the most exciting players in the league, leaving Kingsbury pleased with his situation under center.

However, the Cardinals head coach did have some thoughts on where the top five quarterbacks – Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields – should go in this year’s draft. Simply put, Kingsbury wants all five to go in the first five picks.

“We’re hoping they go [with the] top five picks,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “It’ll push a player that we have rated really highly to us. It’s going to be interesting. It’s a great group. I haven’t studied them as thoroughly as I have in the past, but very, very talented young men that all could go in that top 10-to-15 picks.”

Kliff Kingsbury hopes quarterbacks go with the first five picks in the NFL draft. https://t.co/EW3zU64Rhe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 26, 2021

Kingsbury’s reasoning is simple: with the Cardinals content at the position with Murray, having all five prospects go off the board first would allow players at other positions to slip down the board. At that point, Arizona might be able to pounce and get one of those players.

It’s unclear what position the Cardinals are zeroing in on as of Monday as the team has its fair share of needs. However, it’s clear that Kingsbury and Arizona won’t be picking a quarterback later this week.

We’ll find out exactly where all five quarterbacks land and who the Cardinals take on Thursday, April 29.

[Pro Football Talk]