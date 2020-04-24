The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Has Great Reaction To Kliff Kingsbury’s House

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury against the Ravens.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

This year’s virtual NFL Draft is giving us an interesting look inside the homes of NFL Coaches, GMs, and draftees. Kliff Kingsbury may be winning the Draft Day set-up battle so far. He got the attention of many around the league.

We got a look at the young Cardinals head coach’s setup a few minutes ago. He has a pretty awesome “War Room” going in what looks like his living room. Kingsbury certainly isn’t hurting for space.

He has his highest-profile former player impressed. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes played for Kingsbury at Texas Tech, before turning into an NFL superstar. He likes his former coach’s set up.

In a response to Mahomes’ tweet, former Arizona Cardinals star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu had a pretty perfect response. The Cardinals released him ahead of the 2018 season, when he wouldn’t get a pay cut. He played a year with the Houston Texans before signing a big three-year, $42 million deal with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Mathieu probably would’ve liked to stay with the team that drafted him. Things worked out pretty well though.

The Cardinals are moving in a good direction with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray. Tonight, they added a huge piece to the defense in Clemson do-it-all star Isaiah Simmons.

As for Mathieu, he got a big deal, and just won a Super Bowl. I’m not sure he’d trade that, even if it was for a house like Kingsbury’s.

