Kliff Kingsbury Says J.J. Watt Is Similar To Tom Brady In 1 Way

Last offseason’s most prized free agent signing was Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. It’s looking like J.J. Watt might fill that spot this year.

Watt is now an official member of the Arizona Cardinals. The organization is hoping he can be one of the final pieces of the puzzle for a team that went 8-8 and just missed the playoffs last year.

Now, Watt may not have the championship resume of Brady, who joined the Bucs with six Super Bowl rings. But Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury thinks he could have a Brady-like impact on the Cardinals.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Kingsbury explained why he feels that way.

“I would say J.J. Watt has the type of presence that you don’t want to let him down,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk. “You saw and you’ve heard some of those quotes come out of Tampa with Tom, and guys just don’t want to let that type of player with that type of work ethic, and that type of legend — they don’t want to let him down. They don’t want to be that guy that doesn’t hold up their end of the bargain.”

Could Watt help lift the Cardinals to a Super Bowl in year one, like Brady did in Tampa? It would be tough for him to do that, especially considering he’s a defensive end while TB12 is a quarterback.

It is worth noting that Watt, who turns 32 this month, has expressed his belief that he still has plenty left in the tank.

If that is indeed the case, he should have no problem making a major impact with Arizona.