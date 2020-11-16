Kliff Kingsbury’s Joke About Kyler Murray’s Height Is Going Viral

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was in a joking mood following his team’s epic win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

The Cardinals beat the Bills with the wildest game-winning touchdown of the NFL season. Kyler Murray found DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone for a game-winning score with time expiring. Hopkins rose above three defenders to make the game-winning grab.

It was pretty insane.

On Monday, Kingsbury joked about his star quarterback and his reaction to the game-winning touchdown.

“Kyler, being 5-9, couldn’t see over anybody to see what was going on in the end zone, so he had to look back at the big screen to see if (Hopkins) caught it,” Kingsbury told reporters.

Well played, coach.

Murray actually had a pretty good idea of what was happening. He told Pro Football Talk that he was confident in Hopkins’ ability to come down with the ball.

“I definitely thought it had a chance when I let it go,” Murray said. “Just the feeling of it. When I rolled out, the play was designed to roll out to the left, [I] had to make somebody miss then just give the best shooter in the league a chance. And he came down with the ball. . . . I knew when I let it go, I think I was facing the sideline after I let it go, so I’m literally looking at my teammates. But I knew when I let it go, I thought it had a good chance. Every quarterback kind of has that feeling when you let it go whether it’s good or not. Like I said, it felt good, and it went in.”

The Cardinals improved to 6-3 with the win on Sunday and have a big game this week. Arizona is set to take on Seattle on Thursday night.