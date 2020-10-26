Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray Had The Same Thought Last Night

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals made some noise last night, moving to 5-2 overall while handing the Seattle Seahawks their first loss of the season.

The game was an offensive shootout, with the Cardinals rallying from a 34-24 deficit in the final minutes to force overtime. After a Russell Wilson interception, Arizona wound up winning 37-34 in the extra session.

Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 67 yards and another score. The two teams combined for almost 1,100 yards and eight offensive touchdowns.

This afternoon, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that he and his quarterback both said during the game how much it felt like they were right back in the Big 12.

Kliff Kingsbury says he and Kyler Murray were laughing on the sideline last night saying it was another Big 12 game — katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) October 26, 2020

Unlike the Big 12, the NFC West has had some impressive defenses in recent years. However, the offenses in the division right now can be downright explosive.

With the win, the 5-2 Cardinals moved within a half-game of the 5-1 first-place Seahawks in the NFC West. We’ll see if the Los Angeles Rams can do the same with a win tonight over the Chicago Bears.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are 4-3 and somehow in last place. Without question, the NFC West has been the strongest division in the NFL this season.