Kliff Kingsbury Makes His Opinion On Bill Belichick Very Clear

It’s not outside the realm of possibility that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick go toe-to-toe in Super Bowl LVI. And Kingsbury wants everyone to know just how much respect he has for the six-time Super Bowl winner.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kingsbury was asked about being in the conversation for Coach of the Year alongside Belichick. Kingsbury asserted that Belichick should get the award.

But he took it a step further, saying that nobody else should get the award until Belichick retires. He also believes that the award should be named after him.

“Until he retires, I don’t think anyone else should get the award,” Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals and Patriots have the best records in the NFC and AFC respectively. Kingsbury and Belichick would both be viable candidates for the award this year.

Kliff Kingsbury smiled when he was asked about being in the Coach of the Year conversation with Bill Belichick. Said the award should be named after the Patriots coach. “Until he retires, I don’t think anyone else should get the award.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 9, 2021

Kliff Kingsbury has exceptional respect for Bill Belichick. It was Belichick, after all, who drafted Kingsbury out of Texas Tech to play quarterback for him in 2003.

Kingsbury won a ring in his one season with the Patriots and spent several more years in the NFL before going into coaching.

Now, 18 years after first working with Belichick, he’s closer than ever to proving himself against Belichick on the biggest stage.

Who would you pick to win Coach of the Year for 2021: Kliff Kingsbury or Bill Belichick?