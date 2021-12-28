Kliff Kingsbury Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear

Week 17 is shaping up to be very exciting, as the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will square off in what might be an NFC playoff preview.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had nothing but praise for team’s upcoming opponent.

“One of the most talented rosters in the NFL, there’s no doubt,” Kingsbury said. “Dan Quinn has done a tremendous job with that defense. They’re flying around, playing with a lot of energy, a lot of juice, turning the ball over. They look incredible.

“Offensively, they’re still rolling like they have been with Kellen calling the plays. I think he’s done a great job with Dak and that group of skill players that they have. On special teams they scored [Sunday] night, as well. A very complete team, they’ve hit their stride right now, and it will be a huge challenge for us.”

The Cowboys were dominant this past Sunday against the Washington Football Team, winning by a score of 56-14.

Dak Prescott had a flawless performance, Dan Quinn’s defense forced multiple turnovers, and the Cowboys’ special teams made some fantastic plays.

If the Cardinals are going to stop their losing streak this Sunday, they’ll need to find ways to limit the Cowboys’ explosive offense.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Cowboys game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.