Kliff Kingsbury Offers Update On QB Kyler Murray

Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals were able to weather the storm of not having quarterback Kyler Murray in their Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers. But they may need to do it again.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kingsbury revealed that Murray did not practice as he continues to battle an ankle injury. Kingsbury said that Murray and all-world wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) remain “day-to-day” with their respective ailments.

The Cardinals had no trouble whatsoever taking down their NFC West rivals with backup Colt McCoy at the helm. McCoy went 22-for-26 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown in a 31-17 win that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score. Arizona never trailed once in the game.

That said, the Cardinals probably don’t want to make a habit of not having Murray on the field. He’s playing at an MVP level this season, leading the league in completion percentage while throwing for 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns in eight starts.

Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins remain day-to-day. https://t.co/iZ4JQzZLgz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 10, 2021

The Arizona Cardinals currently have the best record in the NFL at 8-1. But their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, sit just one game behind them following a loss to the Tennessee Titans.

As good as Colt McCoy looked against the 49ers, they can’t afford for him to slow down now. A single slip up could tank their No. 1 overall seed hopes.

Will Kyler Murray be healthy for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers? Does he even need to be?