Kliff Kingsbury Reacts To Hollywood Brown's Arrest

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal speeding.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had enough on his plate even before his team's prized offseason acquisition ran afoul of the law this week.

Kingsbury addressed Brown's arrest to reporters on Thursday.

"He knows he needs to be better than that," Kingsbury said, via 98.7's Paul Calvisi.

Brown was back at the Cardinals' facility on Thursday, though he did not practice as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

The former Baltimore Ravens speedster was place on the Non-Football Injury list at the beginning of training camp before being activated from it on Tuesday.

Kingsbury has said he is hopeful Brown can return to the field soon, with next week being the reported timeline the Cardinals are shooting for.