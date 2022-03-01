Kliff Kingsbury Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Bizarre Statement

Kyler Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, made headlines this Monday by releasing a statement about the talented quarterback’s future with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business,” Burkhardt said regarding Murray’s contract talks with the front office.

Burkhardt finished his statement by saying, “Kyler remains hopeful that the organization choses to commit so that he can continue leading the Cardinals to further success and value for many years to come.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about this statement. He said he was unaware that Burkhardt was going to release that statement.

Kingsbury also said that Arizona could adapt if Murray’s contract situation impacts the team’s offseason workout program.

Kliff Kingsbury says he wasn't aware Kyler Murray's statement was coming & he hasn't talked to him since (though he says they routinely talk). Coach adds if Kyler's contract situation impacts their offseason program they can adapt because pandemic had similar impact in the past.

At this point, it’s tough to envision a scenario where Murray’s contract situation isn’t seen as a distraction.

Earlier this Tuesday, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. called out the quarterback of the Cardinals.

“He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great talent. He’s never been humbled keep working,” Fitzgerald Sr. tweeted.

Murray has played well enough to receive a contract extension, there’s no doubt about that. However, it’s fair to question his approach to this situation.