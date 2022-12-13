Kliff Kingsbury Reacts To Kyler Murray's Injury Diagnosis

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cardinals' worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday. Star quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL on Monday night against the Patriots.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the media this afternoon. He's understandably bummed out about Murray's injury.

"He'll be done for the year. Torn ACL," Kingsbury told reporters. "Obviously unfortunate. Tough to see him talking to him last night, yeah, tough night."

Kingsbury added that Murray will be "highly motivated" to prove his critics wrong during the offseason.

“Both of us heard enough this year to be highly motivated for the offseason. I know he will be, too. Those surgeries have been proven recently that guys are coming back and faster and stronger, and I know he’s excited about that process.”

Murray entered this season with lofty expectations, especially after receiving a five-year, $230 million extension from the Cardinals. However, his production this year was underwhelming.

In 11 games this season, Murray had 2,368 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Cardinals will need a bounce-back season from Murray if they're going to contend for an NFC West title in 2023.