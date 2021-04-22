Kliff Kingsbury Reacts To The Rams’ Malibu Draft House

As of now, the fanciest draft setup this year belongs to the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier this week, it was announced that the team converted a mansion in Malibu, California, into a war room for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last year, it was Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury who stole the show during the draft. A picture of him relaxing on his couch at his Paradise Valley home went viral on social media.

So, it’s only fitting that Kingsbury was asked about the Rams’ setup for this year’s draft. His response was better than anyone could’ve imagined.

“I really think it’s just a ploy by Sean McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on Hard Knocks, sip some Rose’, take a dip in the ocean and make some picks,” Kingsbury said.

— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 22, 2021

Kingsbury and McVay have been close friends for several years now, which is why they feel comfortable mocking each other.

The odds of McVay sipping Rosé during the draft are pretty slim, but that would make for great television.

For those wondering what Kingsbury’s setup will look like next week, it was just announced that the Cardinals will be back in their in their Tempe facility for the draft.