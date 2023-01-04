Kliff Kingsbury Reveals Details Of Kyler Murray's Surgery

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kyler Murray will spend this offseason rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 14.

Murray injured his knee on the third play from scrimmage against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. On Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury updated reporters on the quarterback's health.

According to Kingsbury, Murray's surgery was successful, and in addition to fixing the ACL tear, he also needed his meniscus repaired.

Before getting hurt, Murray was in the middle of a frustrating season. He and Kingsbury had butted heads during games numerous times, and the Cardinals had a 4-8 record.

Right now, Arizona is 4-12 and on a six-game losing streak heading into this weekend's regular season finale against San Francisco. David Blough will start again at quarterback for the Cardinals this Sunday.

Blough is the fourth different starting quarterback Arizona has used this season, along with Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.