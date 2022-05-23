Kliff Kingsbury Reveals His Expectation For Kyler Murray

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray will not be in attendance at Arizona Cardinals voluntary OTAs, but Kliff Kingsbury isn't worried.

Kingsbury told reporters today he expects Murray will be with the team for its mandatory offseason workouts. The Cardinals' mandatory minicamp will be June 14-16.

Voluntary sessions began on Monday.

Kingsbury also joked that even though Murray and newly-acquired wide receiver Marquise Brown are not at OTAs, he's seen them play together back at Oklahoma and it "was not fun" as the opposing coach at Texas Tech.

"I think as a coach, you want to have these guys here all the time, but it's not how the rules are set up," Kingsbury said, via Mark McClune. "Different guys handle it in different ways."

Arizona picked up Murray's fifth-year option for 2023 earlier this offseason, but the former No. 1 overall pick reportedly wants a long-term extension.

So far, there hasn't been any momentum on that front, but we'll see if things change as we get into the summer.