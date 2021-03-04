Kliff Kingsbury Reveals His Preference With Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the greatest wide receivers of all-time and has been playing in the NFL for so long that his current Arizona Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, once played in the same season as him. And you can bet that Kingsbury wants the future Hall of Famer back for another year.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kingsbury addressed the elephant in the room of Fitzgerald still being undecided on playing in 2021. He called it honor to get to work with Fitzgerald and acknowledged him as one of the best ever.

As for his preference with Larry Fitzgerald, Kingsbury made it clear he wants him around for a while. He declared that he hopes Fitzgerald plays “five more years.”

“It’s been an honor, to come in as a young coach from college and just the way he embraced the coaching and offense and his work ethic,” Kingsbury said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s an all-time great, there’s no doubt. One of the best players to ever play the game. And one of the best people I’ve ever been around, just the way he treats our staff, the people in the building, the fans — he’s phenomenal. And I hope he plays five more years.”

As a 37-year-old wide receiver with plenty of wear and tear, five more years seems out of the question. But Fitzgerald will definitely need to play at least a few more if wants to surpass any of the career receiving records held by Jerry Rice.

With 1,432 receptions and 17,492 receiving yards, Fitzgerald is 117 receptions and 5,403 yards away from Rice’s all-time marks. The receptions record is probably the only one of those two records within realistic striking distance.

And there’s the matter of Fitzgerald still pursuing a Super Bowl ring. That task may have gotten a little easier with the high-profile signing of pass rusher JJ Watt this week.

Of course, all of that is moot if Larry Fitzgerald is finally ready to hang up his gloves.

Will Larry Fitzgerald play in 2021? How many more years will he play?