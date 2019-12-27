Kliff Kingsbury Reveals Kyler Murray’s Status For This Weekend

Kyler Murray missed time last weekend for the Arizona Cardinals due to a hamstring injury. Even though his team isn’t in the playoff picture heading into the final week of the regular season, the coaching staff won’t shut him down.

This season has been impressive for Murray, who has thrown for 3,397 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He’s also added 544 yards and four scores on the ground.

Arizona could choose to sit out Murray this weekend against Los Angeles, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to rule his rookie quarterback out.

Kingsbury said that Murray will be a game-time decision this Sunday.

If Murray isn’t ready to go for the Cardinals, the starting quarterback would be Brett Hundley. He handled himself quite well in Seattle.

Hundley has received more snaps in practice than Murray.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision as he continues to deal with a right hamstring injury, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. “I’m not sure he’ll be ready to go,” Kingsbury said. Brett Hundley has been getting more reps in practice than Murray, Kingsbury said. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) December 27, 2019

Another strong performance from Murray could help him solidify his status as the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but the team has to also consider resting him to avoid risking another injury.

Since the Cardinals aren’t sure if Murray will play on Sunday, he’ll be listed as questionable on the final injury report.

We’ll find out on Sunday afternoon if the No. 1 overall pick is healthy enough to play.