Kliff Kingsbury Sends Clear Message About Coaching College Football

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has learned the hard way how difficult it is to find any kind of success in the NFL. But has it gotten so tough that he would consider going back to coaching college football?

The answer appears to be a resounding, no. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Kingsbury said that he would do “anything” before returning to college football.

“I tell everybody and I’m not making this up, I would do anything before I went back to that,” Kingsbury said, via ProFootballTalk. “Like I would do any job.”

Kingsbury explained that college football was an all-day, everyday career for him. He said that at least in the NFL, when the season is over there’s some time for a reprieve. Meanwhile, college demands he always be doing something to recruit new players.

“It’s full time now with the social media and you’re either tweeting, calling, facetiming and there’s like this constant anxiety, because if you’re not doing it, the university down the street is. It just never goes away. [In the NFL], when you’re done with the football, you’re done, you go live your life. College, it just never goes away.”

Kliff Kingsbury recently signed a lucrative contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s now set to be with the team through the 2027 season.

In three years at the helm, Kingsbury is 24-24-1. But his team has improved in each season and made the playoffs in 2021.

Will Kliff Kingsbury ever coach in college again?