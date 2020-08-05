Kliff Kingsbury Shares Admission Regarding Viral Draft Photo

In April, the NFL held its first ever virtual draft after the league’s plans to hold the draft in Las Vegas were dashed.

Although the Las Vegas draft would have been incredible, the league did a great job with the 2020 draft. The new setup gave viewers an interesting look into the homes of the college players being drafted.

After the draft kicked off, teams from around the league shared what their coach’s and general manager’s respective war rooms. Drafting from their homes instead of the team’s facilities gives an up-close look into their lives.

At the time, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s setup stole the show. A photo showed his incredible house, with his expansive yard and pool in the background.

Several months later, Kingsbury had an admission about the photo – he staged it.

Kliff Kingsbury admits he staged his draft night photo. "I do think the fire — it was 100 degrees and sunny outside — was a bit much."https://t.co/DmlHkwyB0P pic.twitter.com/ODaBOAWjsx — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 5, 2020

“I do think the fire — it was 100 degrees and sunny outside — was a bit much,” Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals are expected to take a significant step heading into the 2020 season. Quarterback Kyler Murray is a common darkhorse pick to win MVP this season after a solid rookie campaign.

After adding star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals offense should be even more potent in 2020.

Although the team only won five games, Kingsbury’s offense showed it can work in the NFL.

Now they have eyes on a division title.