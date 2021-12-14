Kliff Kingsbury Shares Concerning DeAndre Hopkins News

Just last week, the Arizona Cardinals welcomed back star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the starting lineup.

The All-Pro wide receiver missed several games with a nagging hamstring injury that he just couldn’t seem to shake. After making his return to the lineup against the Chicago Bears, his first game back went off without a hitch.

Unfortunately, his second game back didn’t go as well. Facing off against the Los Angeles Rams, Hopkins and company fell to their division rival by a final score of 30-23.

The addition to the loss column wasn’t the only bad news, though. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins underwent an MRI for a leg injury following the loss.

“Kliff Kingsbury said DeAndre Hopkins is having an MRI for a leg injury. No further information,” Cardinals writer Darren Urban Said.

It’s unclear exactly when Hopkins sustained the injury or if it was an aggravation of the hamstring injury that plagued him earlier in the year.

During Monday night’s game, Hopkins hauled in five receptions on 12 targets while racking up 54 yards. It wasn’t his usual dominant performance and now we may know why.

Hopefully the injury isn’t significant and he’ll be back and healthy for the Cardinals looming playoff run.