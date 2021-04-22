The Spun

Over the weekend, fans have been wondering what the future holds for veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Earlier this offseason, a report surfaced from Mike Sando of The Athletic indicating that Fitzgerald is “expected” to retire before the 2021 season. Fitzgerald, who turns 38 in August, has spent every year of his 17-year NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2004 first-round pick played in nearly every game of his career, missing fewer than 10 games during his illustrious career. With the 2021 season drawing near, it’s time to start wondering if he’ll be back next season.

Fitzgerald is a free agent, but isn’t likely to play for a team not named the Cardinals. Even his head coach isn’t exactly sure what Fitzgerald’s plans are.

“Nothing has changed on that front,” said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury when asked about his former star receiver.

Earlier this offseason, the Cardinals acquired longtime Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. The team has often been linked to the top wide receivers in the 2021 NFL draft as well.

Many mock drafts have the Cardinals trading up for the likes of Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith.

Of course, Fitzgerald’s decision will impact what the team does in the draft coming up next weekend. If he does call it a career, he won’t have a long wait for the Hall of Fame.


