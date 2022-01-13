Kliff Kingsbury Shares Thursday Update On J.J. Watt

Two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals designated J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve – stunning the football world.

When Watt suffered a torn labrum, bicep and rotator cuff, he was seemingly done for the rest of the season. However, as the team’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams draws near, there is a chance he could play.

On Thursday afternoon, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered a brief update on the star pass rusher. He said Watt was “very limited” in practice on Thursday.

Kingsbury revealed Watt’s will be a “week-long process,” according to Cardinals insider Darren Urban.

Kingsbury injury updates: — J.J. Watt was "very limited," which was expected. His will be week-long process.

— CB Marco Wilson tracking to play with good progress. CB Kevin Peterson cleared concussion protocol.

— RBs Chase Edmonds, James Conner likely game-day decisions. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 13, 2022

Earlier this week, Watt was asked if he’s put his surgically-repaired shoulder to the test yet. “Yes…I’ve gone up against offensive lineman already,” Watt said. “I’ve put myself through simulated plays and drives.”

Prior to going down with an injury, Watt had 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and a sack for the Cardinals.

Will he be back for a pivotal matchup against the Rams?