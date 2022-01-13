The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Shares Thursday Update On J.J. Watt

JJ Watt on the field for the Cardinals.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in the game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals designated J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve – stunning the football world.

When Watt suffered a torn labrum, bicep and rotator cuff, he was seemingly done for the rest of the season. However, as the team’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams draws near, there is a chance he could play.

On Thursday afternoon, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered a brief update on the star pass rusher. He said Watt was “very limited” in practice on Thursday.

Kingsbury revealed Watt’s will be a “week-long process,” according to Cardinals insider Darren Urban.

Earlier this week, Watt was asked if he’s put his surgically-repaired shoulder to the test yet. “Yes…I’ve gone up against offensive lineman already,” Watt said. “I’ve put myself through simulated plays and drives.”

Prior to going down with an injury, Watt had 16 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and a sack for the Cardinals.

Will he be back for a pivotal matchup against the Rams?

