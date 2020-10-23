Kliff Kingsbury Updates DeAndre Hopkins’ Status For Seahawks Game

For the second week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals will be playing on national television. This time around though there’s some uncertainty surrounding whether or not DeAndre Hopkins will suit up.

Hopkins has been fantastic for Arizona in his first year with the franchise. In six games thus far, the All-Pro wideout has 47 receptions for 601 yards and two touchdowns. He’s on pace to have one of the best seasons of his career.

The only downside for Hopkins is that he’s dealing with an ankle injury. It didn’t affect him against the Jets since he had 131 receiving yards and a touchdown, but he only had two catches for 73 yards against an abysmal Cowboys defense this past Monday.

With a tough matchup looming this weekend for the Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury provided an update on Hopkins’ status. He’s “hopeful” that Hopkins will play Sunday night against the Seahawks – albeit he may not be at 100 percent.

Kliff Kingsbury is “hopeful” that WR DeAndre Hopkins will play Sunday night vs. SEA and be full speed because of the same ankle injury that’s been “lingering.” "Hoping he can have the bye and really clear that thing up,” Kingsbury said. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 23, 2020

Arizona’s bye week came at the perfect time this season. If all goes well this weekend, Hopkins could suit up for an important NFC West showdown and then get two weeks to rest his ankle.

That’s the best-case scenario for Arizona, as Kingsbury said “We’re hoping he can have the bye and really clear that thing up.”

In the event that Hopkins doesn’t play this weekend, the Cardinals will need big games from Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella and Christian Kirk.