Kliff Kingsbury Was Asked If He’d Support Players Kneeling During Anthem

More NFL players are expected to kneel during the national anthem before games this fall due to what’s happening in America.

“Just four years ago, you’re seeing (Colin) Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we’re all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season, without a doubt,” veteran NFL running back Adrian Peterson said.

The NFL didn’t really support Kaepernick’s kneeling protest in 2016. Commissioner Roger Goodell has made it seem like things will be different this time, but it’ll be interesting to see what actually happens.

One NFL head coach has made it clear that he will support his players if they decide to kneel for the Star Spangled Banner.

“As an organization, we want them to know we support them. From the top down. Michael (Bidwill) has called me multiple times to talk through things: ‘How can we help?’

“The racial injustice, the police brutality toward people of color, it has to stop. We’re all hopeful this is the catalyst for that change,” Kingsbury said, per the team’s website.

Arizona Cardinals will support players protest.Including kneeling during the anthem. The NFL admitted they got it wrong-“But anything they do, including taking a knee, will come with the Cardinals blessing.”said Coach Kliff Kingsbury — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) June 9, 2020

Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald has also been outspoken during this time in America.

“The events of the last several days have turned Minneapolis, and our nation, upside down. Injustice, death, destruction, pain, violence, protests, and riots have made it clear — we as a nation are not OK. We are not healthy,” Fitzgerald wrote in an essay for the New York Times. “The violent death of George Floyd in police custody is yet another example of a systemic problem we have yet to solve. A cancer we are failing to cut out. People and communities are suffering, lives are being lost and futures are being destroyed.”