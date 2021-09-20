Kliff Kingsbury Weighs In On The Kyler Murray “Controversy”

Kyler Murray might’ve put on an incredible display on the football field over the weekend, but he also stunned fans and media members alike with one of his postgame comments. Apparently, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has never seen Star Wars.

Murray, 24, revealed the shocking information after the game when a touchdown celebration of his went viral for its similarity to a scene involving “Baby Yoda” from the Disney+ television show, The Mandalorian. After scoring, the former No. 1 overall pick sat down in the endzone, crossed his legs and pressed his fingers together, as if he was meditating, much like the character from the show.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury caught wind of Murray’s comments about never seeing a film from the iconic movie franchise and had some strong thoughts on Monday. He shared that Star Wars had a major impact on him as a child and that his quarterback could probably learn something from the original trilogy.

“I was pretty heartbroken that Kyler has never seen Star Wars. From age 4-to-9 I wanted nothing more in life than to be Luke Skywalker. I think he could learn something from that trilogy,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban.

.@AZCardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury weighed in on Kyler Murray-Baby Yoda "controversy." "I was pretty heartbroken that Kyler has never seen Star Wars. From age 4-to-9 I wanted nothing more in life than to be Luke Skywalker. I think he could learn something from that trilogy." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 20, 2021

Kyler Murray said his TD celebration was not Baby Yoda. Saw everyone talking about it on social media. “I’ve never seen Star Wars.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 20, 2021

Here’s another look at Murray’s celebration, compared with a picture of “Baby Yoda” from Disney’s The Mandalorian.

.@K1 hit the Baby Yoda celly yesterday without even realizing 😅 pic.twitter.com/8917AFVVkF — ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2021

Kingsbury is right that Murray could probably learn a thing or two from watching the Star Wars movies, but right now it doesn’t look like the young Cardinals quarterback needs much help on the football field.

Murray exploded in Sunday’s win against the Minnesota Vikings for 400 passing yards and four total touchdowns. In the Cardinals two opening games, both victories, the 2020 Pro Bowler has combined for 740 total yards of offense and nine scores.

While Star Wars should still be required viewing for Murray, Kingsbury will be happy to know that his quarterback has been serious about improving his own play in his third year in the NFL. If he can continue this pace, the Cardinals should be in for a strong year.

