Kyler Murray Has Warning For The NFL About A.J. Green

The statistical trends, along with A.J. Green‘s age and injury history, suggest that the seven-time Pro Bowler is just about done as an NFL wide receiver.

Kyler Murray disagrees. The Arizona Cardinals signal caller is bullish on Green resuscitating his career in the desert after a frustrating end to his tenure in Cincinnati.

“I expect A.J. to have a big year,” Murray said, via Cardinals.com. “I know a lot of people are sleeping on him. I know a lot of things have been said about him maybe not being able to do it anymore. … I’m glad he’s on the team.”

After missing the entire 2019 season due to an ankle injury, Green did play in all 16 games in 2020. However, he caught just 47 passes for 523 yards and two touchdowns, with the latter two totals being career-lows.

The 33-year-old signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with $6 million guaranteed with the Cardinals this offseason. He’ll line up opposite All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins this fall.

“I never played with a guy like D-Hop. The guy is unbelievable, man,” Green said recently. “He embraced me. We don’t have egos. He’s telling me, like, ‘If you want to run a route and I’m at that position just let me know.’ So, you have a guy like that, two guys like that in a room it’s going to be unbelievable. And we feed off each other.”