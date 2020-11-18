Kyler Murray Makes Honest Admission About Giving Up Baseball

A few years ago, it looked like Kyler Murray was destined for the MLB. He was drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s, and offered a big payday to devote himself to baseball. He’d go on to have an electric season at quarterback for Oklahoma, and spurned baseball to become the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

That decision has really worked out. Murray won the Heisman Trophy and landed with the Cardinals, who have built their team around his talents. Last year, he took home the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award, throwing for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, and adding 544 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

He’s taken a big leap as a second-year player. Murray’s numbers have improved across the board, and he’s entered the MVP conversation. We’ve seen Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson take home the award during their impressive sophomore campaigns. Murray may make it three in a row.

Obviously it is hard to argue that Murray made the wrong decision when it came to his pro sports career. He still has some regrets about not being able to play both sports. He opened up about it during an appearance on the Tiki And Tierney radio show.

"Yea, I miss baseball for sure but I know I'm where I'm supposed to be. I definitely feel like I could (do both). I never say never… (after my next contract) I'll definitely have some wiggle room"@K1 leaves the door open for a return to baseballhttps://t.co/hDGjUlE9jA pic.twitter.com/RHGDK7kWzM — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) November 17, 2020

“I played football, baseball, basketball growing up my whole life. I miss basketball. I didn’t get to play basketball as much as I may have wanted to. But I miss baseball, for sure. Just being in the box, being out there with the guys competing,” Kyler Murray said, when asked about the other sports by Brandon Tierney.

“But I don’t think… I know I’m where supposed to be at. If I had chosen baseball, I’d be missing the hell out of football a lot more. For me, I wish I could do both. I definitely feel like I could. I never say never, but as of right now, I’m having fun doing what I love.”

Tierney spurred him on a bit, saying that he definitely could pull a Bo Jackson/Deion Sanders, while Tiki Barber told him to “Wait until you get that contract after your fifth-year option, then you can start dabbling with baseball.” That’s probably sage advice, though it’s hard to imagine the Arizona Cardinals allowing their superstar franchise quarterback to take some cuts for the Diamondbacks over the summer. I guess you can never say never though.

