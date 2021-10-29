Kyler Murray Asked About Potential Injury After Packers Game

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had his first bad outing of the 2021 season and it cost the team dearly in their 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But of far greater concern to the team was the sight of Murray limping after the game.

Murray spoke to the media after the game and was immediately asked what his limp was about. But the Cardinals quarterback dismissed any concerns that he might be injured.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Murray said. “Guy rolled up on me.”

Murray was tackled from behind late in the game by Packers defender Darnell Savage. Two plays later, Murray threw an interception to Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, effectively ending the game.

For most of the first half of the season, Kyler Murray has appeared to be the frontrunner for NFL MVP.

The former No. 1 overall pick had been completing over 73-percent of his passes for 2,002 yards and 17 touchdowns through the first six games. He had at least one touchdown through the air or on the ground in each game heading into this one.

But last night Murray just couldn’t find the endzone. He was held to 274 passing yards but threw two interceptions. He had 21 rushing yards and fumbled the ball. By the end of the game, he had a 67.0 passer rating – his first game with a passer rating below 93 all season.

Hopefully Murray isn’t hurt because the Cardinals have three more games to play before their Week 12 bye.

At least he gets a few days of extra rest before Week 9’s big road game against the San Francisco 49ers.