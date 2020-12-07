Kyler Murray Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Sunday’s Loss

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals were one of the NFL’s most-exciting teams through the first half of the season. Lately, though, the Cardinals have hit a rough patch.

Arizona is now 6-6 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals have lost three straight games following their epic Hail Mary! win over the Buffalo Bills. Arizona has lost to the Seahawks, Patriots and Rams in back-to-back-to-back weeks.

Murray admitted following Sunday’s loss that his offense has hit a wall.

“We’ve kind of hit a wall, as far as offensively,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “That first half of the season, it was kind of effortless. We were moving the ball, having fun, playing fast. When you face a little bit of adversity, how do you react? How do you adjust? Which we ended up doing, but it was just a little too late.”

Murray and the Cardinals are still a dangerous team, but they need to finish strong in order to reach the postseason.

Arizona will look to get back in the win column this weekend against the surging New York Giants. Kickoff between the Cardinals and Giants is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.