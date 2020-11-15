The NFL World Is Drooling Over Kyler Murray This Evening

Kyler Murray might be the most-exciting player to watch in the National Football League.

The Arizona Cardinals’ second-year quarterback has become an absolute thrill to watch this season. Murray once again has NFL fans drooling on Sunday night.

Murray, who thankfully chose football over baseball, is giving the Buffalo Bills’ defense fits on Sunday night. He’s thrown for 170 yards on 18 of 25 passing while adding 10 carries for 67 yards on the ground.

It’s unfair to have a quarterback who can make a play like this:

The NFL world is drooling over Murray’s ability.

“Mahomes is definitely the best quarterback in the league, but in terms of the most annoying quarterback to face as a defense, Murray has to be up there. Just a nightmare to tackle,” NFL analyst Benjamin Solak tweeted.

“I’m so glad Kyler Murray picked the gridiron over the diamond!” FOX Sports 1’s Chris Broussard added.

Murray has already become one of the most-productive dual-threat quarterbacks in recent NFL history. Tonight, he became the first quarterback to rush for 10 touchdowns since Cam Newton in 2011.

As ESPN’s Louis Riddick points out, the MVP discussion around Murray is getting louder.

The Cardinals are looking to improve to 6-3 on the season with a win today. The game between Arizona and Buffalo is airing on CBS.