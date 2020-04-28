Cardinals GM Outlines Year 2 Expectations For Kyler Murray

He flew under the radar a bit in Arizona, but Kyler Murray had a pretty great first season in the NFL. General manager Steve Keim has high expectations for his franchise signal caller entering year two.

The former Oklahoma star was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was the second straight Sooners quarterback to win a Heisman Trophy under Lincoln Riley, following in Baker Mayfield’s footsteps.

As a rookie, Murray threw for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 544 yards and four touchdowns, making him a very dangerous dual-threat player. He won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at year’s end.

The Cardinals went 5-10-1, but were quite a bit more competitive than most would have suspected, a year after being the NFL’s worst team. Now, Keim, Kliff Kingsbury, and the rest of the team’s brass are expecting much bigger things from Murray and the team in 2020. Keim has some specific areas in which he’s expecting some development from his young signal caller.

“Not that he didn’t before, but we all know that to be an elite quarterback in this league, you have to be prepared mentally more than anything else,” Keim said to NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico earlier today, per ProFootballTalk. “I think the guy has shown that he’s got a tremendous skill-set. The athleticism is off the charts.”

To take things to the next level, he says Kyler Murray needs to cut down on mistakes, and avoid sacks. Murray is a bit of a gunslinger, so this is a natural part of his progression here.

“I think he’s even a better pure passer than people have anticipated, but the thing that’s gonna separate him is the ability to process, to see things, to make good decisions, get the ball out of his hands, don’t take so many sacks,” Keim said. “I think those are the areas that you’re going to see him grow in 2020.”

We’ve seen plenty of talented quarterbacks have a ton of turnovers early in their careers. The Cardinals didn’t give him a ton of offensive line help either, and that will continue to be an issue after the team opted for Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 overall, rather than draft one of the major offensive tackle prospects available. The Simmons pick could wind up being a home run given his value on defense, but it was a gamble. Some analysts had third-round pick Josh Jones, an offensive tackle out of Houston, as a fringe first/second round talent. Arizona got him in the third round, which can certainly help.

Murray was sacked 48 times last season, for a loss of 309 total yards. He was tied for the most sacks taken by a quarterback in the NFL, and fourth in yardage.

Of course, the offense will have more firepower, which will help. The team will get a full year of running back Kenyan Drake, who had a huge breakout in 2019 after being traded from the Miami Dolphins, and the Cardinals made a huge deal to acquire superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins last month.

