Kyler Murray Hints At Significant Change Entering 2021 Season

Through the first half of the 2020 NFL season, Kyler Murray looked nearly unstoppable and was firmly in the MVP conversation. The second half of the season, however, wasn’t too kind to the Oklahoma product.

Due to a shoulder injury, Murray was a bit one-dimensional down the stretch for the Arizona Cardinals. Now that he’s had a whole offseason to recover, the dual-threat quarterback has decided to slightly change his playing style.

Murray recently revealed that he wants to run a bit less in 2021. Last season, he had 133 carries for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Honestly, the way I see it is, my legs should be a luxury,” Murray said, via the Cardinals’ team website. “And it kind of wasn’t like that last year. It was me having to run for us in a sense. Once my shoulder was banged up and I wasn’t trying to put myself out there and take those hits, we hit a lull. Honestly, I think it was a lesson for us. We can’t be one-dimensional. We’ve got to be better in all aspects of the game.” Although fans love watching Murray make plays with his feet, the former No. 1 overall pick has to do what’s best for his future. He can’t really afford for injuries to pile up at such a young age. Besides, Murray said he plans on showing that he’s a complete quarterback this fall. “Leadership, taking care of the ball, being better as far as accuracy, the whole game. There is no one in this building or that watches the game that is a bigger critic of me than I am. I know what I need to get better at. When we get out there on the field, I plan to show that I grew in those areas.” If the Cardinals aren’t going to run Kyler Murray early and often, they’ll need their backfield to step up. James Conner and Chase Edmonds should split time at running back this season. The Cardinals will begin the 2021 season on the road against the Tennessee Titans. [Arizona Cardinals]