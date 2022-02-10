Kyler Murray Contract Demand Rumor Is ‘Laughably False’

Kyler Murray sent NFL fans into a frenzy on Sunday by deleting several posts from his Instagram account. That has generated a ton of speculation about his future with the Arizona Cardinals.

Shortly after people noticed Murray’s social media activity, a rumor emerged that he’s asking for an extension that’s worth roughly $50 million per season.

On Thursday afternoon, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright shut that rumor down.

“This is false,” Allbright tweeted. “Laughably false.”

This is false. Laughably false. https://t.co/g7lnEsW5U5 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 10, 2022

Murray hasn’t yet said that he’s unhappy with his situation in Arizona. That being said, he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.

Although the rumor about Murray wanting $50 million is “laughably false,” there’s no doubt the Cardinals will have to spend a lot of money on their dual-threat quarterback.

In his third season, Murray had 3,787 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes. He also had 423 yards and five scores on the ground.

With the quarterback market increasing each year, the Cardinals will have to set aside a significant amount of money for Murray. And if they don’t, that could lead to some tension.