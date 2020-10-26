Video: Kyler Murray With The Coolest Moment Of Week 7

Kyler Murray is having so much fun throwing the ball to DeAndre Hopkins, he’s literally smiling before releasing the football.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Arizona is trailing Seattle, 13-7, late in the first quarter.

Arizona’s best play of the game so far came on a deep touchdown pass from Murray to Hopkins. Murray threw a great ball down the left sideline to a streaking Hopkins, who made a sweet catch.

Murray was so excited with the 1-on-1 matchup there, he was seen smiling just before releasing the ball. Check out this great shot from NBC’s cameras:

Kyler Murray @K1 for real smiling DURING THE THROW when he saw the matchup for @DeAndreHopkins on the outside. #SEAvsAZ pic.twitter.com/YTL6FXI0Wh — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) October 26, 2020

That’s pretty awesome.

Murray is clearly enjoying the addition of Hopkins to Arizona’s offense. The Cardinals’ quarterback said this week that both have a tendency to push each other.

“He says it to me all the time: ‘Do you want to be good, or do you want to be great?'” Murray said this week. “That’s basically what it comes down to. We both want to be great. I’ve dealt with – I haven’t dealt with it with him before – but receivers in general, guys want the ball. I’ve played with high-caliber receivers before, and they can tend to get frustrated at times. It is what it is. We’re all in this trying to win, trying to be great.

“When those situations arise, I know how to deal with it. I understand and he understands. There are never any hard feelings. It’s all love at the end of the day. That’s my guy. If yelling and fighting happens, it happens. At the end of the day, we’re on the same team. It’s just a thing you see on the football field. We’re trying to be great.”

Arizona and Seattle are playing on NBC.