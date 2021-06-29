Kyler Murray Uses 1 Word To Describe His Running Ability

There’s no question Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can pick apart defenses as a runner, but the former No. 1 overall pick doesn’t want to constantly rely on his legs.

Last season, Murray had 133 carries for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. His production through the air, meanwhile, tailed off toward the end of the season due to a shoulder injury.

With a full offseason to recover from that injury and work on his game, Murray revealed that he’s changing his approach for the 2021 season.

Murray wants his rushing ability to be a luxury this year, not a necessity. The Pro Bowl quarterback spoke to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss about his new mindset.

“Honestly, the way I see it is my legs should be a luxury,” Murray said, via ESPN. “And it kind of wasn’t like that last year. It was kind of me having to run for us in a sense and once my shoulder was banged up, or whatever, and I wasn’t trying to put myself out there and take those hits and stuff like that, we kind of hit a lull.”

The second half of the season didn’t finish how the Cardinals hoped it would, but Murray believes the team will be better off in the future because of the lessons they learned along the way.

“I think it was a lesson for us that we can’t be one dimensional. We just got to be better in all areas, all aspects of the game and do the little things right because, like I told you last year, we started off hot and towards the end, we were losing games we shouldn’t have lost and I think that’s a sign of inconsistency and not doing everything right on and off the field. So, like I said, it’s a lesson for us. I think we’ll be better for it.”

As long as Murray’s healthy, he’ll be one of the most lethal quarterbacks in the NFL this fall. Not many players can match his athleticism and football IQ.

We’ll find out this fall if Murray’s new approach will lead to positive results.