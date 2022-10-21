Kyler Murray Explains Heated Argument With Kliff Kingsbury

GLENDALE, AZ - JULY 25: Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discuss a play during the Arizona Cardinals training camp on July 25, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During the second half of last night's game between the Cardinals and Saints, Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury had a heated exchange on the sideline.

Murray was caught telling Kingsbury to "calm the f--- down."

Following the Cardinals' 42-34 victory, Murray addressed his NSFW exchange with Kingsbury. He pretty much took the blame for what happened.

"The clock was running down and we couldn't have got off the play that we were trying to run," Murray said. "So, it was, I guess it's my fault. I'll take it."

Kingsbury, meanwhile, downplayed the idea that something's wrong behind the scenes.

"He said I didn't look good on TV acting that fiery," Kingsbury told reporters. "I don't know, guess it's a Gen Z thing. 'You're on TV so calm down.' I like showing emotion."

Fortunately for the Cardinals, winning cures everything. And despite all of their struggles this season, they managed to put together a solid performance against the Saints when they needed it most.

Next up for the Cardinals is a showdown with the Vikings.