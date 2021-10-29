Kyler Murray Explains What Happened On Final Play vs. Packers

Just over 12 hours ago, the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers stepped on the field for what promised to be a great game.

Despite both teams missing several starters, they delivered. However, the game ended with a bizarre play that had the football world talking after the game was over.

Trailing 24-21 with 15 seconds left on the clock, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back to pass. He looked for wide receiver A.J. Green in the corner of the endzone, but Green apparently didn’t know where the ball was going.

Packers corner Rasul Douglas made a great play on the ball for a game-ending interception. After the game was over, Murray attempted to express what happened, but even he didn’t know.

Here’s what he said, via the team’s website:

“I honestly don’t know what happened,” Murray said about the final pass. “Miscommunication.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury offered a little more on the play, but chalked it up to a miscommunication between Green and Murray.

“We didn’t run the route and the guy made a good play,” Kingsbury said about the confusing play. “It wasn’t the route that we thought we had checked and so we’ve got to communicate better in those situations.”

In the end, it resulted in the first loss of the season for the Cardinals. We’re sure there won’t be any further miscommunications in that situation between Green and Murray.