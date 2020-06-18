Kyler Murray Explains Why He’s ‘Built’ For Quarantine Life

The nationwide quarantine has affected all of us in a wide variety of ways. Many of us have been forced to work from home without even being able to leave town, while others are simply going stir-crazy from the lack of things to do.

But Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray seems to be making the most of his “quarantine life.” In a recent interview with reporters, Murray admitted that he’s built for the quarantine life because he doesn’t go outside anyway.

A ton of us can definitely relate. If you’re an introvert, the nationwide quarantine has probably felt like one extended vacation. Odegard’s comments section is filled with people who feel the same way.

“Same here!” one person responded. “I grew up a home body. ‘Home is where the heart is’… and my television, WIFI, streaming, binge watching, refrigerator, bathroom, peace and quiet, etc… LOL”

Kyler Murray said he’s built for the quarantine life because he doesn’t go outside anyway. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) June 17, 2020

Murray is coming off a solid first year in Arizona that saw him break most of the Cardinals rookie passing records. Despite only improving the team by 2.5 games, the personnel improvements the team made in the offseason could allow them to see a spike in wins this coming year.

But he’s only continued to endear himself to his teammates. Just today it was reported that he’s flying all of the team’s skill players out to Dallas for some in-person workouts. And he’s footing the bill for all of them.

Kyler Murray may have won Rookie of the Year, but he’s quickly winning the hearts and minds of the Cardinals, too.