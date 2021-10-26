Kyler Murray Sums Up How He’s Feeling Physically

The Arizona Cardinals remain the only undefeated team in the NFL this season, racing out to a 7-0 record through the first seven weeks. Although it’s been a complete team effort, much of the reason for the team’s early success has been the play of Kyler Murray.

The former No. 1 overall pick has dazzled in the Cardinals first seven games and quickly become an MVP candidate. He’s completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 2,002 yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding 126 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Murray has the Arizona offense firing on all cylinders, but given his style of play, there’s some concern about his ability to stay healthy. The mobile quarterback is well-known for scrambling around and using his legs to pick up yards, which often subjects him to more hits from defenders.

Murray appeared on the Cardinals first injury report of the week on Monday, although the team did not actually conduct a typical practice. He was listed as a full participant with a right finger injury, but it wasn’t encouraging to see him appear on the report in any capacity.

Although there’s some question about Murray’s physical health heading into a short-week game against the Green Bay Packers, the third-year quarterback did his best to quiet those doubts Tuesday. According to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, Murray said that he “feels good” and left it at that.

Kyler Murray on his physical status: “I feel good.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 26, 2021

Murray has never missed a game and has made 39 straight starts for the Cardinals since coming into the league in 2019. However, he didn’t look 100 percent healthy down the stretch last season, so Arizona will want to prevent a similar situation from happening in 2021.

If Murray is healthy, he’s an MVP candidate and the Cardinals are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They’ll have the chance to prove that in primetime on Thursday against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.