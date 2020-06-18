Kyler Murray Getting Praised For Generous Act For His Teammates

After winning rookie of the year honors in 2019, Kyler Murray is doing everything he can to make 2020 even better.

According to ProFootballTalk, Murray is organizing workout sessions with 20 of his teammates in Dallas for multi-day sessions. Per the report, Murray is footing the entire bill, covering their flights, lodgings and even meals. The total bill is expected to be upwards of $40,000.

The invite list consists of the entire QBs room, as well as every running back, wide receiver and tight end. Better yet, all 20 invitees have reportedly accepted the invitation.

ProFootballTalk further reported that Murray even made all of the arrangements. He has them set up at a pair of practice fields and will be maintaining social-distancing requirements at all times.

When they’re done practicing, activities will include bowling and Top Golf.

Kyler Murray has invited 20 teammates to Dallas for several days of workouts and team building, and he's paying for flights, hotels, everything https://t.co/MfdjtYHd2Z — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 18, 2020

Murray completed 64.4-percent of his passes for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns while starting all 16 games as a rookie. He added another 544 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Cardinals made a number of big improvements this offseason, adding the likes of DeAndre Hopkins, Isaiah Simmons and Josh Jones. But making progress will be tough enough in the stacked NFC West with the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers all ranked among the NFL’s elite.

Murray will need to be completely on point if he wants to get the Cardinals back into playoff contention. It’s good to see he’s taking the right first steps.