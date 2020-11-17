Kyler Murray Had 2 Reasons For Sunday Being A ‘Perfect’ Day

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills looked like they had a win over the Arizona Cardinals in hand.

Unfortunately for Bills fans, Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins exist. The Cardinals star quarterback raced out of the pocket and heaved a pass toward the endzone from over 50 yards away with the final seconds ticking off the clock.

Hopkins jumped over three defenders and found a way to come down with the ball. The 43-yard touchdown pass gave the Cardinals a 32-30 win over the Bills and moved the team to 6-3 on the season.

So, what did Kyler Murray do after the incredible win? He played video games with wide receiver Christian Kirk and running back Chase Edmunds.

Murray called the win and time with teammates the “perfect day.”

Kyler Murray on winning a last-second thriller over the Bills and then playing video games afterward with Christian Kirk and Chase Edmonds: “That’s like a perfect day.” — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 17, 2020

Murray is in the midst of one of the most impressive seasons we’ve ever seen from a quarterback. The second-year player has thrown for 2,335 yards with 17 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.

That would be a great season for a normal quarterback. However, that doesn’t take into account how great Murray has been as a runner.

Murray is No. 8 in the NFL in rushing yards with 604. He has more rushing yards than star running backs like Ezekiel Elliott and Alvin Kamara.

He also has more rushing touchdowns than every running back not named Dalvin Cook.

With 27 total touchdowns, Murray is making his case for the MVP.