Kyler Murray Has A Blunt Response To Fan About Kneeling

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made it clear that he’ll be kneeling for the national anthem this season.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick announced his stance while speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Murray is the second former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick quarterback to make his intentions known. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield previously revealed that he’ll be kneeling.

“Yeah, I’ll be kneeling,” Murray said. “I stand for what’s right and that’s the bottom line. I call it like I see it, and what’s been going on is completely wrong, so I’ll definitely be taking a knee.”

Players who have decided to kneel have mostly received support this time around, but there are still critics.

Murray responded to one critical fan on Instagram on Wednesday evening. “You think I give a f–k?” he wrote.

Kyler Murray isn’t backing down pic.twitter.com/DOMNKEjHNQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 17, 2020

Murray also made it clear while speaking to reporters that he doesn’t care what the critics think.

“I don’t really care what anybody thinks about me, never have, but I know a lot of people that do,” Murray said. “And for me being a black man in America, if it’s wrong I’m gonna say it’s wrong. I feel like personally, it’s on everybody to hold each other accountable. But more so, for me, if you’re white and you got white friends that feel this certain type of way or don’t understand what’s going on, it’s on you to educate them, as well as black, Hispanic, any other ethnicity.

“If you have any racist friends, it’s on you to stop that immediately and let them know why that’s not right, or what’s wrong with the way they think or just opening their eyes and allowing them to understand what’s wrong with their thought process because, to be honest, I mean, we’re all human. And I feel like we should all be treated equally. I don’t get the debate on why everyone should be treated equally because of their skin color. It doesn’t make sense to me, but it is what it is right now. We’re trying to fix that.”

Arizona is set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 at San Francisco.