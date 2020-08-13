Kyler Murray Has Bold Aspirations For The Cardinals’ Offense

Heading into his sophomore season, Kyler Murray has big expectations for himself and the rest of the team.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Murray hyped up his receiving corps, which now consists of perennial All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. He believes that those three could each have over 1,000 receiving yards in 2020.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Murray said, when asked if his three wideouts could pass the 1,000-yard mark. “I definitely think that’s possible.”

It would certainly be an incredible accomplishment if Fitzgerald, Hopkins and Kirk could do that. Only five teams in NFL history have had accomplished the feat.

Interestingly enough, Fitzgerald was a part of the last team to do it. In 2008, he went for 1,431 yards and 12 touchdowns as Cardinals teammates Anquan Boldin and Steve Breaston crossed the 1,000-yard plane as well. Led by Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, that team went on to win the NFC West and make the Super Bowl that year.

Can Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk all get 1,000 yards this season: "Oh, yeah for sure. I definitely think that’s possible.” – Kyler Murray. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 13, 2020

Needless to say, Murray and the Cardinals would be absolutely delighted to match the success of the 2008 Cardinals.

But if anyone seems positioned for a big breakout season in 2020, it’s Kyler Murray. He’s coming off a stellar rookie campaign, and has the added benefit of bringing the perennial All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins into the fold.

Could Murray finish the 2020 season with three 1,000 yard receivers?