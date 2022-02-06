Kyler Murray Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Cardinals

Through the first 13 weeks of the 2021 season, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals were 10-2 and in the running for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

After that, the wheels fell off. Arizona lost four of its last five regular season games and then was non-competitive in a wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

In the last three seasons with Murray as their starter, the Cardinals have improved from 5-10-1 to 8-8 to 11-6. However, they still have one more step to take: become a true title contender.

Murray seems to understand the reality of what needs to be done, based off his comments to the team’s official website this weekend.

“I wouldn’t get into too much detail but just get better,” Murray told writer Darren Urban. “I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously everyone has to work hard individually. When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go, because it doesn’t get any easier. “We made strides throughout the three years I’ve been here but we haven’t reached that ultimate goal.”

Before he got hurt midway through the season, Murray looked like a possible MVP candidate. When he returned after missing three games, his play was much more pedestrian.

Coming off his second-straight Pro Bowl, we’ll see if the 2019 No. 1 overall pick can take his game up a notch in 2022.