Look: Kyler Murray Has Fired Back At Patrick Peterson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During the latest edition of the "All Things Covered" podcast, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson made a very interesting comment about Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray," Peterson said. "That's just a matter of fact."

Peterson made this remark while talking about Kliff Kingsbury's future with the Cardinals. Changes could be on the way since they're 4-8.

A few hours after Peterson's comment went viral, Murray hopped on Twitter to fire back at his former teammate.

"This isn’t true…you on some weird s--t @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow," Murray tweeted.

Murray does bring up a great point. If Peterson values being a mentor in the NFL, he could've handled things differently.

Airing out Murray's flaws on a podcast isn't really a good look for anyone. And now, it may have damaged Peterson's relationship with the star quarterback.

Of course, NFL fans will turn their attention over to Peterson to see if he responds.