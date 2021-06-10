The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kyler Murray Has Telling Admission On Baseball Career

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass during warm-ups.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray is an NFL quarterback. For the time being, he’s not going to consider a career change. But he’s not ruling out a future in another sport.

Murray was taken ninth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland A’s. He chose football instead. But he’s still interested in playing baseball again one day.

“I played (baseball) my whole life,” Murray said on Thursday. “If I ever had the opportunity, for sure, I would definitely go for it. … I’m not trying to say anything. I’m just talking.”

Murray isn’t allowed to play baseball based on his current rookie contract, so he won’t try and do so anytime soon. But the next time his contract negotiations roll around, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not he tries to remove the no-baseball clause.

Could Kyler Murray be the next two-sport star? Sign us up. The Arizona Cardinals may not be too happy with it, though.

Murray has become the franchise quarterback the Cardinals were hoping he’d become. The last thing Arizona probably wants is for Murray to pay attention to two sports, taking some of his time away from football.

Murray is plenty talented enough to play both sports, though. He did so when he was attending the University of Oklahoma.

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft is keeping the door open for a potential return to baseball. We’ll have to wait and see how the Arizona Cardinals feel about that.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.