Lincoln Riley Sends Playful Message To Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has apparently developed quite the reputation. The Arizona Cardinals star quarterback really likes his hot sauce.

Earlier this offseason, Murray weighed in on his status as an emerging NFL star. While he called the first time he saw someone wear his jersey “surreal,” and loves a bobblehead that was released during his rookie year, having his own hot sauce brand would be the tops for him.

In a video produced by the NFLPA after it was revealed that Kyler Murray was a top 50 player in terms of merchandise sales, he said that he’d call his own brand “Kyler’s Kicking Hot” sauce. He says he’s a big sriracha guy, something that his former head coach at Lincoln Riley clearly knows about him.

Murray, an avid chess player, posted a photo of him playing Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald. Cardinals fans have to love seeing the best player in franchise history and the young franchise quarterback hanging out. For Riley, there was one glaring takeaway from the photo: Murray was missing a little bottle of sriracha on his key chain.

No Siracha on keychain???? https://t.co/n038F4aQmj — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) August 2, 2020

Someone obviously needs to rectify that situation. Also, there has to be a local Arizona company that can make Kyler’s personal hot sauce dreams come true, right?

Murray was a pretty dynamic first-year signal caller for Arizona, after winning the Heisman at Oklahoma. He threw for 3,722, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, and added 544 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Cardinals traded for DeAndre Hopkins, perhaps the best wide receiver in football, to give Murray an incredible new weapon for year two. The NFC West is about as tough as it gets, but the Cardinals should be a ton of fun on offense. Hot sauce is the appropriate condiment for an offense that features Murray, Hopkins, Fitzgerald, and 2019 breakout running back Kenyan Drake.