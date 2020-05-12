Kliff Kingsbury Is Seeing A Change In Kyler Murray In Year 2

Kyler Murray had a very successful rookie season for the Arizona Cardinals. He took home the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award for his efforts.

He still has plenty of progress to make. A few weeks ago, Cardinals’ general manager Steve Keim outlined some of the ways that he hopes Murray develops in 2020. Among them: processing information faster and to get the ball out of his hands and cut down on sacks. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury sees some of that progress happening already, he said this week.

“I try to talk to him at least once a week if not more,” Kingsbury told 98.7 Arizona Sports, about his young franchise quarterback. “He’s doing great. When you watch the installs with him, when you watch plays from last year, you notice how far he’s come since training camp on.”

“There’s definitely a different level of confidence, a different level of command of the offense and he feels it. Even though we haven’t been able to get out on the grass, he definitely feels a lot more comfortable heading into year two.”

Kliff Kingsbury on Isaiah Simmons' role, the second-year wideouts and more: https://t.co/Ovg7Eigc6p — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 12, 2020

Last year, Kyler Murray threw for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, and added 544 yards and another four touchdowns. He completed 64.4-percent of his throws, though his yards per attempt was a pretty meager 6.9 yards. The team improved to 5-10-1 after a 3-13 campaign that netted them the No. 1 pick to take Murray.

Sacks were an issue. He went down 48 times, losing a total of 309 yards. He was tied for the most sacks taken in the NFL. If Kingsbury is right, though, we may be on the precipice of a young star quarterback taking a big step forward.

[98.7 Arizona Sports]