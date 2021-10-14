Kyler Murray Listed On Cardinals’ Wednesday Injury Report

During the second half of last Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, star quarterback Kyler Murray was seen getting work done on his right arm. Well, it appears that injury may linger for at least one week.

The Cardinals listed Murray on their initial injury report this Wednesday. He was apparently a limited participant in this afternoon’s practice.

NFL fans shouldn’t worry about Murray’s status for Week 6 unless his availability in practice takes a turn for the worse. However, it’s really important that Arizona makes sure this injury doesn’t linger for the rest of the season.

Murray’s health will dictate how dangerous the Cardinals can be this year. If he’s not at 100 percent, the Cardinals’ offense won’t be nearly as explosive as it can be.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has been added to the team's injury report (right shoulder) and was limited in practice today. He was getting some attention from the team's training staff during the 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the 49ers. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 13, 2021

Last season, Murray’s production declined by a large margin once he suffered an A/C joint injury. It would be really unfortunate if he suffers the same injury for a second year in a row.

In five games this season, Murray has completed 75.2 percent of his passes for 1,512 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He hasn’t been as productive on the ground thus far, rushing for 110 yards and three scores on 30 carries.

The Cardinals will provide updates on Murray’s shoulder as the week progresses.