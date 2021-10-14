The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kyler Murray Listed On Cardinals’ Wednesday Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

During the second half of last Sunday’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, star quarterback Kyler Murray was seen getting work done on his right arm. Well, it appears that injury may linger for at least one week.

The Cardinals listed Murray on their initial injury report this Wednesday. He was apparently a limited participant in this afternoon’s practice.

NFL fans shouldn’t worry about Murray’s status for Week 6 unless his availability in practice takes a turn for the worse. However, it’s really important that Arizona makes sure this injury doesn’t linger for the rest of the season.

Murray’s health will dictate how dangerous the Cardinals can be this year. If he’s not at 100 percent, the Cardinals’ offense won’t be nearly as explosive as it can be.

Last season, Murray’s production declined by a large margin once he suffered an A/C joint injury. It would be really unfortunate if he suffers the same injury for a second year in a row.

In five games this season, Murray has completed 75.2 percent of his passes for 1,512 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He hasn’t been as productive on the ground thus far, rushing for 110 yards and three scores on 30 carries.

The Cardinals will provide updates on Murray’s shoulder as the week progresses.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.