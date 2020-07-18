Kyler Murray Thinks His Madden Rating Is Disrespectful: ‘I Thought You Were Joking’

Kyler Murray takes his Madden ratings pretty seriously. As ratings from the upcoming Madden NFL 21 are released, Murray hasn’t been shy about sharing his takes.

Before the full player ratings were available, Murray had major issue with Aaron Rodgers’ 89. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is just the sixth-ranked quarterback in the game, despite a solid 2020 season in a new system. The team reached the NFC Championship Game last season.

While Rodgers might be a bit underrated in the game, it is nothing compared to Murray’s own Madden rating. Earlier this week, it was unveiled that the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the year and former No. 1 pick is just a 77 overall, incredibly low given the impressive first year he’s coming off of.

“Honestly, I thought you were joking when you said that,” Murray said on ESPN’s First Take, reacting to the rating. “I ended the year as a 77. I can’t say everything I want to say on the air right now. I kind of take it as disrespect but it is what it is.”

In current editions of the franchise, the ratings are adjusted throughout the season based on how players perform. Kyler Murray has gotten a ton of hype this offseason, with some saying he could be a top fantasy football option and maybe even a sneaky MVP candidate.

“I let my play speak for itself, so hopefully it’ll bump up during the year,” Murray added.

When asked by Stephen A. Smith who he blames for the poor rating, Murray said he doesn’t know who to talk to.

“I’ve talked to a lot of guys who work with Madden, and I’m really shocked that I’m a 77 overall. I don’t really know what to say. Oh man, that’s tough.”

Murray says that he thinks he deserves a rating in the 80s, at least, based on his top tier speed and acceleration and dual threat ability as a quarterback. It is hard to argue that. If he gets off to a fast start this fall, that rating number should rise with it.

[First Take]